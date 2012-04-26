Payday Central Updates Website With Faster and Easier Way to Apply for Payday Loans

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- Payday Central is pleased to announce that they have recently updated their website PaydayCentral.net with a newer, faster and easier way to apply for payday loans using their simple online application. In addition to the ability to receive up to $1,000 in cash on the same day via their no fax payday loan website, users can also find relevant and helpful payday loan information on all states in America as well as the major cities.



Payday loan processes have evolved from lengthy and labor intense to simple and almost instantaneous. However, keeping track of how the process and regulations vary from state to state can still be a daunting task for many seeking a payday loan. Payday Central has not only become a leader in providing payday loans up to $1,000, they have become a prime source for information on payday loans. “We developed the website with the idea that the more information someone has available to them in a single place, the better they will be able to make a sound decision,” said a Payday Central loan specialist.



One of the more pervasive challenges for payday loan seekers is the reality that payday loan laws change frequently and vary from state to state. “State laws change very frequently so laws governing payday loans in Houston Texas might very well be different from instant loans in Los Angeles,” said the specialist. “We wanted to put them all in one large up-to-date website so loan seekers will always know what’s available in each individual state.”



Individuals can apply online at the website by filling out a simple online form. The approval is fast and individuals can get as much as $1,000 in one hour depending on their location and lender. Website visitors can find a great deal of useful information such as how instant payday loans work, the available options, payday loan laws and how they vary by city and state as well as much more. “Our goal is to alleviated some confusion regarding what exactly payday loans are and highlight some of their most common uses while providing loan seekers with detailed information on companies in their area,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.paydaycentral.net



About Payday Central

Payday Central provides no fax payday loans of up to $1,000 in as little as one hour, depending on eligibility factors and location of those applying. In addition the website is an information portal about all aspects of payday loans to help people make better informed decisions.



The website also provides a detailed list of laws governing payday loans for each state and many cities.