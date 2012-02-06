Payday Lenders Only Helps the Employed Cover Unexpected Expenses Until Next Payday

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Today it was announced that Payday Lenders Only is helping the employed all across the UK apply and attain approval for payday loans quickly and easily. By simply taking two minutes to complete a secure online application, people across the country can pay for unexpected bills and discretionary expenses all before their next payday.



Because Payday Lenders Only is focused on approving the employed as quickly and efficiently as possible, those using the service can often expect to be approved in as little as 15 minutes. Money is then typically sent just a few hours later to enable people to immediately pay off expenses so they can get back to focusing on their work, family and hobbies.



“We’re excited to help the employed from all walks of life in the UK so they can pay for life’s unexpected expenses,” said a company spokesman for Payday Lenders Only. “The entire process couldn’t be easier to use. There’s no cumbersome paperwork, expensive faxing of documents or even credit checks. Everything is done safely online so folks can quickly pay their bills while feeling confident that their personal information is always secure.”



Unlike other payday lenders, Payday Lenders Only does not conduct credit check searches. In fact, credit scores are never used to determine if a loan will be approved. This also means that future lenders will never see if a person has applied for the loan, been accepted or even rejected. All the information submitted online is strictly confidential no matter who uses the service.



Payday Lenders Only also does not reject applicants based upon factors such as: late repayment history, mortgage or rent arrears, credit card debt, court judgments or former financial defaults. Only responsible lending practices are used to determine approval. If an advanced payday seeker has a job, bank account and can provide basic personal information, then they will attain approval for a payday loan. The entire process is seamless, simple and secure.



About Payday Lenders Only

