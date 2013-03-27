Payday Loan Company Cashub Launches a New and User-Friendly Website

Edgware, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Cashub, one of the UK’s top payday loan brokers, has just launched its newly redesigned and user-friendly website. The updated site now makes it easier than ever for cash-strapped people to get the money they desperately need to make it until their next payday.



As anyone who has ever had a huge stack of bills and not enough money to pay them knows quite well, being short on money can be an enormously stressful situation. Emergencies like car repairs, trips to the emergency room and replacing a household appliance can drain budgets and make purchasing needed items like groceries and gasoline difficult. In times like these, companies like cashub.co.uk can help.



Although some payday loan brokers are not safe and secure, Cashub is very well-regulated. Not only are they licensed by the OFT - Cashub, which fully abides by the data protection act, is SSL certified and a member of the CCTA displays all of its credentials near the bottom of every page on its website.



As an article on the company’s newly updated website noted, one of the many advantages of payday loans is that they are usually available to people whose credit is less than perfect.



“The process of taking out payday loans takes just minutes – it is paper free, as all that is needed is a digital signature - and you will know if you have been approved straight away.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Cashub may visit the website at any time; there they can read more about how the process works and how they may apply for loans of up to £500. People who would like to apply for a payday loan may do so through the completely safe and secure online application that is located on the website.



About Cashub

Cashub is one of United Kingdom’s leading payday brokers. They can help clients get in touch with suitable lenders with no upfront brokerage fees whatsoever. Cashub is dedicated to safe, secure and responsible lending practices to help put peoples’ financial troubles at ease. For more information, please visit http://www.cashub.co.uk



Office of Fair Trading (OFT) Licence Number: 651541

Data Protection Register Number: Z3221622

CCTA Membership number: CCTA931