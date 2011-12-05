"Payday Loan Solutions" Can Match its Clients With an Online Lender—Just in Time for Christmas

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- A late night trip to urgent care with a sick child. New tires for the car. A traffic ticket.



These are just a few of the many unplanned situations that can take an already stretched budget and break it.



And now, with Christmas coming up quickly, there are even more expenses that need covering. Shopping for presents for friends and loved ones should be an enjoyable experience, but for those who just don’t have enough money in their bank accounts, it can be extremely stressful.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its ability to get cash-poor people the money they need quickly and easily through payday loans. For the many people who are helping Santa do his shopping this year, the services the website offers are especially welcome.



Payday Loan Solutions is a financial matchmaker, pairing up visitors to the website with lenders located in their states who can help them get a payday loan to cover their expenses until the next paycheck arrives. Most loans are in the $100 to $1,000 range.



As an article on the company’s website explains, people who are low on cash are already stressed out enough; they do not need the added burden of trying to find a lender willing to give them a quick loan and then filling out endless applications and undergoing a credit check only to have to wait days to find out if they have been approved.



Visitors to the website can get the paycheck loan they need quickly and easily by following a 3-step process. First, simply fill out the short questionnaire located on the home page. Second, the cash will be deposited in the client’s bank account quickly—usually within hours. Finally, pay back the loan when the next paycheck comes in.



“One of the great things about getting your payday loan online through Payday Loan Solutions is that you remain in the driver’s seat throughout the entire process,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“Your lender will send you all the information you need to make an informed decision about the loan – things like the loan rate and fees, and the amount of cash they’ll be sending you.”



About Payday Loan Solutions:



Payday Loan Solutions is an online financial matchmaker, pairing up clients who are short on cash with lenders in their state who can help them get a quick loan to tide them over until the next paycheck arrives. The application process can be completed online and is safe and secure. No credit check is required, and most people get their money very quickly, sometimes within hours. For more information, please visit http://www.paydayloansolutions.net