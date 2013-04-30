Payday Loan Website Celebrates Birthday

Cardiff, Mid Glamorgan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- This week payday loan comparison website textloanlenders.com celebrates its third year in business.



Launched in 2010, the website compares payday loan lenders and text loans lenders and the lenders they list are direct lenders and not brokers. It is one of the very few websites to only provide a list of the actual lenders as most other similar websites also list the brokers as well.



Kevin Walker owner of the website said “It’s great that we are celebrating our third year of trading, due to the recession the payday loan industry is booming, I would like to thank all of our customers who have used the website over the last 3 years and I would like to also thanks the staff for all their hard work and efforts”.



Since launching the website has also raised over £50,000 for local charities and regularly hold charities days in there office the latest one saw ten members of staff run the London marathon in aid to raise money for the help the heroes charity.