Payday Loans Company SmellyBinman.co.uk Launches New Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Payday Loans provider http://www.smellybinman.co.uk has today launched its newly designed website. Due to the increased growth of its customer base, http://www.smellybinman.co.uk decided it was time for a revamp of its current online payday loans platform.



Providing payday loans to over 500,000 people required smellybinman.co.uk to ensure its website could keep up with demand. Speaking about the newly designed website, operations director James Turner said “it is vital to our customers that we can provide payday loans quickly and easily, with the least of fuss. Our new website enables this by offering a paper-free, wholly online application process. As soon as a potential customer applies for a payday loan on our website, we display an instant decision on that loan, with the option for the customer to e-sign their credit agreement”.



www.smellybinman.co.uk are the UK’s leading provider of payday loans, otherwise known as short term loans, and have been in business since 2006. They offer an instant decision on applications, with funds being transferred to the customer’s bank account the same day.



Website designers BL1 Limited, said “the website we created for www.smellybinman.co.uk has really turned their operation around. Previously relying on manual processes, faxed documents and telephone calls, the payday loans company can now concentrate on growth whilst their website automates the payday loan application process”.



About smellybinman.co.uk

Overall http://www.smellybinman.co.uk is now set to continue to be the UK’s favourite payday loan lender business thanks to their newly designed and automated website.



For any payday loans or short term loans, remember to visit the new website at http://www.smellybinman.co.uk



For all PR enquiries please contact:

Melissa Warren:

Email: support@smellybinman.co.uk

Tel: 01704 320064