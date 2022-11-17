NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- The Latest Released Payday Loans market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Payday Loans market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Payday Loans market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CashNetUSA (United States), Speedy Cash (United States), Approved Cash Advance (United States), Check n' Go (United States), Ace Cash Express (United States), Money Mart (United States), LoanPig (United Kingdom), Street UK (United Kingdom), Peachy (United Kingdom), Satsuma Loans (United Kingdom), OppLoans (United States).



Definition: Payday loans are small amount, short-term, unsecured loans that borrowers promise to repay out of their next paycheck or regular income payment. The loans are generally for USD 500 or less than USD 1000 and come due within two to four weeks after receiving the loan and are usually priced at a fixed fee, which signifies the finance charge to the borrower. These unsecured loans have a short repayment period and are called payday loans because the duration of a loan usually matches the borrower's payday period. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in 2017, there were 14,348 payday loan storefronts in the United States. Approx. 80% of payday loan applicants are re-borrowing to pay a previous payday loan. The regulations for payday loans are strictest in the Netherlands.



Market Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Payday Loan in Developing Countries



Market Trends:

~43% Use 6 or More Installments Loans A Year And 16% Use More Than 12 Small Loan Products Each Year

Payday Loans are Attractive Alternative to the Highly Sought after Credit Cards



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of User for Payday Loan in North America and Payday Loans Are Only Legal In 36 US States

Rising Use of Quick Cash for Emergencies



The Global Payday Loans Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (One Hour, Instant Online, Cash Advance), Application (Mortgage or Rent, Food & Groceries, Regular Expense (Utilities, Car Payment, Credit Card Bill, or Prescription Drugs), Unexpected Expense (Emergency Medical Expense), Others), Repayment Period (Upto 14 Days, 1-2 Months, 3-4 Months, More than 4 Months), End-User (Men, Women)



Global Payday Loans market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Netherlands: Payday lenders must now acquire the correct license to operate, and must adhere to the maximum interest rate of the bank base rate plus 12 percent. In 2013 and 2014, the Dutch government enforced this legislation in two landmark court cases in which it fined two firms that were found to be operating outside of these regulations – this included a USD 2.2 Million (€2m) fine to betaaldag.nl for not adhering to rate restrictions. and Canada: British Columbia has the strictest set of regulations – lenders cannot legally charge more than USD 15 per USD 100 for a two-week payday loan, and penalties for returned checks or pre-authorized debits are capped at USD 20.



