Payday Loans Market to Witness Massive Growth by Money Mart, LoanPig, Peachy

Key Players in This Report Include,

CashNetUSA (United States),Speedy Cash (United States),Approved Cash Advance (United States),Check n' Go (United States),Ace Cash Express (United States),Money Mart (United States),LoanPig (United Kingdom),Street UK (United Kingdom),Peachy (United Kingdom),Satsuma Loans (United Kingdom),OppLoans (United States)



Brief Summary of Payday Loans:

Payday loans are small amount, short-term, unsecured loans that borrowers promise to repay out of their next paycheck or regular income payment. The loans are generally for USD 500 or less than USD 1000 and come due within two to four weeks after receiving the loan and are usually priced at a fixed fee, which signifies the finance charge to the borrower. These unsecured loans have a short repayment period and are called payday loans because the duration of a loan usually matches the borrowerâ€™s payday period. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in 2017, there were 14,348 payday loan storefronts in the United States. Approx. 80% of payday loan applicants are re-borrowing to pay a previous payday loan. The regulations for payday loans are strictest in the Netherlands.



Market Trends:

~43% Use 6 or More Installments Loans A Year And 16% Use More Than 12 Small Loan Products Each Year

Payday Loans are Attractive Alternative to the Highly Sought after Credit Cards



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of User for Payday Loan in North America and Payday Loans Are Only Legal In 36 US States

Rising Use of Quick Cash for Emergencies



Market Restraints:

Payday Loans Were Banned By Google AdWords (Google Ads) in 2016



The Global Payday Loans Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (One Hour, Instant Online, Cash Advance), Application (Mortgage or Rent, Food & Groceries, Regular Expense (Utilities, Car Payment, Credit Card Bill, or Prescription Drugs), Unexpected Expense (Emergency Medical Expense), Others), Repayment Period (Upto 14 Days, 1-2 Months, 3-4 Months, More than 4 Months), End-User (Men, Women)



Regions Covered in the Payday Loans Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



