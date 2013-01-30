New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- When it comes to legitimate professions that are often despised, what does one find in the top five? Money lenders. When a consumer needs help, one never hears them say, “Boy, I bet my local payday loans store will give me a great rate on a loan.” So, the question for the consumer becomes, “What can be done to accurately compare different payday loans establishments and actually get a favorable loan rate?”



According to the founder of PayDayLoansKing.com, “There are ways for the consumer to compare different payday loans establishments and find one with the most favorable interest rate.” He recommends doing the following when doing a comparison:



1. Find an up-to-date, website service that provides comparisons among various payday loans establishments

2. Choose a web-based service that searches multiple lenders in the specific region where the borrower requires service

3. Make certain that the service finds the best match for the borrower’s loan request

4. Pick a service that uses multiple lenders to compete for the most favorable rate

5. Use a service that can ultimately get the loan request approved



Pay day loans are necessary for some people. However, the consumer doesn’t need to have to be locked in to one, high loan rate from the one and only provider at the local loan store. The consumer has other options.



To find out even more ways to get favorable, payday loan rates, visit www.paydayloansking.com.