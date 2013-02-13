PaydayLoans90.co.uk Now Provides Decision on Payday Loan Requests Within 90 Seconds

Greater London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- PaydayLoans90.co.uk, a company dedicated in providing payday loans in the U.K., is now letting their customers know if they can avail a loan or not in less than 90 seconds. The company stated that they are able to provide the fastest decisions on loan requests due to their extensive network of lenders. Prospects can apply for payday loan by filling up a 100% online application. Immediately after submitting the form the company checks the details, scans their database and gives the decision of approval of loan, all within 90 seconds.



The media representative of PaydayLoans90.co.uk quoted on this quick service, “After rigorous efforts in establishing a reputable network, we are now able to provide payday loans to almost all of our customers. The confirmation of the loan provision will be given with 90 seconds and the money itself is transferred to the bank account in the next business day. In many cases the money has also been wired immediately or within an hour. A simple online form is the only criteria which is available on our site. After submission of the form we match the requirement with the lenders and quickly let our customers know of the status of their request. This 90 seconds idea was incorporated to help customers find a quick solution to their financial situation. More often than not we not only provide a quick decision but an approved one.”



The company also has a fixed interest fee in accordance to the amount of loan required. The company stated that this fixed interest fee is displayed before hand to avoid any confusion when applying for a payday loan. The company further informed that the loan is expected to be paid within 30 days. In case a customer is unable to pay on time then the company negotiates with the lender and usually the loan is extended with an additional fee.



PaydayLoans90.co.uk accepts application 24 hours a day however certain verifications are only possible during business hours. The company provides a maximum loan of £1,500 but the maximum loan amount that can be approved depends on the details submitted by the customer. The company informed that most of their lenders do not go through a credit check and only perform an identity check and view details of previous loan requests.



About Payday Loans 90 Inc

Payday Loans 90 Inc is one of leading companies in providing payday loans in the U.K. Through their online platform, http://www.paydayloans90.co.uk/, prospects can request for loan via filling a 100% online application form. The company also publishes various articles and basic information on payday loans. The company is known for providing the quickest decision, less than 90 seconds, on loan requests.



For more information about payday loans, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of paydayloans90.co.uk, please email to info@paydayloans90.co.uk.