Paydayloansolutions.net Offers Safe and Secure Loans- Clients Give Rave Reviews

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- Answering the need for air tight payday loans without the hassle of borrowing from a storefront bank, Paydayloansolutions.net is introducing their website that allows clients to get easy loans that are quick, non-invasive, and most importantly, 100% secure.



The website uses a simple interface that gathers the minimal amount of information possible about a borrower, and delivers results in a fraction of a time of almost any banking institution.



All applicants have to do is fill out a short online application, hit the “Get My Cash” button, and just like that they are on their way to getting a payday advance on their next paycheck.



According to satisfied borrowers, the whole interface is much like signing up for an email account. The website only requests the bare minimum of information and it only takes a few minutes to fill out the easy and secure online form.



Private information such as credit reports, birth certificates, or other sensitive data that other loan companies ask for during the application process are not requested. Once approved, the money is then wired directly into the borrower’s account- all this without ever having to leave the comfort of their own home.



For people like Thomas Vanderham, hassle-free loans are a welcome relief for those inevitable times where money is needed fast: “Times are tough, and I don’t necessarily have extra money stored away for emergencies. The truth is, I live paycheck to paycheck, and in the past I would have nowhere to turn when I needed some extra cash. But now, with Payday Loan Solutions, I have an extra security blanket that’s always there if I need it.”



Perhaps the most attractive quality of paydayloansolutions.net is the air tight security interface as used on their website. Using 128-bit SSL encryption coding, as well as “https” in their URL (which is the industry call sign for a secure website) borrowers are guaranteed that their sensitive personal information is 100% secure.



When a borrower is ready to get their money, their information is sent as 1’s and 0’s to the secure loan processing center, then unraveled by a certified loan officer just as it would be at a storefront bank. In fact, not only is the system just as secure as going to a bank, but it requests far less invasive information- An advantage that many people look for when borrowing money.



So far paydayloansolutions.net has been met with rave reviews from everyone who has used it. Having access to money with this level of convenience and security is a welcome relief in today’s economy. After all, people are not always ready for emergencies, so Payday Loan Solutions is there when people need them. To learn more about Payday Loan solutions, please visit: http://www.paydayloansolutions.net/



About Payday Loan Solutions

Payday Loan Solutions is an online financial matchmaker, pairing up clients who are short on cash with lenders in their state who can help them get a quick loan to tide them over until the next paycheck arrives. The application process can be completed online and is safe and secure. No credit check is required, and most people get their money very quickly, most times within days and sometimes within hours. For more information, please visit http://www.paydayloansolutions.net