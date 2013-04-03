PaydayNinja.org.uk Aims to Help U.K. Residents Solve Short-Term Financial Problems

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The world has not quite climbed out of the financial hole left by the 2008 recession. Unfortunately, that means hardworking people across the United Kingdom are still struggling to get household finances under control. From low credit ratings to unexpected car repairs, the world is filled with financial challenges.



One website called PaydayNinja.org.uk wants to help hardworking UK residents get the financial help they need to solve short-term money-related problems. At PaydayNinja.org.uk, visitors will find a range of short-term lending solutions.



Like many short-term payday lenders, Payday Ninja does not check the credit ratings of borrowers. As a company spokesperson explains, PaydayNinja.org.uk is designed to be as bad credit friendly as possible:



“PaydayNinja.org.uk aims to offer the easiest loan application process in the UK. The loan application form is just one page in length that can be completed in minutes. Once the application has been submitted, applicants can expect to receive funds in as little as 15 minutes. Funds are deposited directly into the bank accounts of applicants. We know how urgent some financing matters can be, which is why we aim to offer the fastest application and borrowing process in the UK.”



One way in which PaydayNinja.org.uk aims to simplify the lending process is by offering a simple slider on the front page. This slider can be dragged to the left and right according to how much money the applicant would like to borrow. The website then outputs the total amount of fees and interest rate that would be charged to a loan of that amount. For example, moving the slider to £500 causes a total repayment amount of £625 to appear.



Once visitors are satisfied with the amount they want to borrow and the fees charged to that amount, they can click the green ‘Apply Now’ button to fill out the Payday Ninja application form. From there, financing is just minutes away.



About PaydayNinja.org.uk

PaydayNinja.org.uk is a payday lending website based in the United Kingdom. The website aims to deposit funds into applicant’s accounts in as little as 15 minutes, and loans of up to £1000 are available. For more information, please visit: http://www.paydayninja.org.uk