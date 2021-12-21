Payment as a Service Market COVID 19 Impact Analysis SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 the Top Companies FIS, Thales Group, Ingenico Group, Agilysys, Total System Services, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, Verifone

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2021 -- Payment as a Service market size is projected to reach US$ 13170 million by 2027, from US$ 5242.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2027. The research focuses on the market's major key market participants and their entire portfolio. It helps the reader understand the methods and collaborations that businesses use to compete in the market. The detailed analysis delves into the Payment as a Service industry at a granular level. Knowing the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and the global sales of manufacturers over the projection period allows the reader to identify the manufacturers' footprints. Extensive research has been conducted by dedicated analysts and researchers to provide current and future market scenarios. They have given the readers a comprehensive picture by providing an in-depth review that is accurate and reliable.



By Company

- FIS

- Thales Group

- Ingenico Group

- Agilysys, Inc

- Total System Services, Inc

- Mastercard

- PayPal Holdings, Inc

- Verifone

- Pineapple Payments



The study employs a SWOT analysis to examine the market's leading competitors' strengths and weaknesses. The researcher thoroughly examines the Payment as a Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin in order to accurately estimate market trends and provide professional insights to investors. This research looks at past and projected sales and revenue. Understanding the categories aids in determining the importance of various market growth variables.



Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

- Merchant Financing

- Security and Fraud Protection

- Payment Applications and Gateways

- Others



Segment by Application

- Hospital

- Retail and E-commerce

- Media and Entertainment

- Others



This section of the report includes information on profit forecasts as well as market share for each country and sub-region. The market has been segmented by product type and application, according to the Payment as a Service market study. Each segment is rated according to its market share and rate of growth. In addition, the researchers looked into potential areas that could pay off for manufacturers in the coming years. Geographic research provides precise value and volume forecasts, allowing market participants to gain an overall understanding of the industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, customer behavior in all sectors of society has changed. In order to respond to changing market supplies, industries will need to rethink their strategies. This research looks into the impact of COVID-19 on the Payment as a Service market and will assist you in developing your business in accordance with the new industry standards.



Competitive Outlook

The research delves into the top market players' business overviews, expansion plans, and strategies. In its statistical analysis of the global Payment as a Service market, it includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market share, and other key figures. It contains a large number of global market intelligence studies.



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Merchant Financing

1.2.3 Security and Fraud Protection

1.2.4 Payment Applications and Gateways

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Retail and E-commerce

1.3.4 Media and Entertainment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Payment as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Payment as a Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Payment as a Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Payment as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Payment as a Service Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Payment as a Service Market Trends

2.3.2 Payment as a Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Payment as a Service Market Challenges

2.3.4 Payment as a Service Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Payment as a Service Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Payment as a Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Payment as a Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Payment as a Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Payment as a Service Revenue

3.4 Global Payment as a Service Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Payment as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Payment as a Service Revenue in 2020

3.5 Payment as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Payment as a Service Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Payment as a Service Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Payment as a Service Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Payment as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Payment as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Payment as a Service Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Payment as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Payment as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

Continued



