"Payment Card Competitor Tracker: February 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Payment Card Competitor Tracker: February 2013" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The Payment Card Competitor Tracker provides expert analysis and opinion on the strategic moves of leading competitors in the payment card market. Produced on a monthly basis, the Tracker is a global product and covers over 150 players, including American Express, Barclaycard, Capital One, Citigroup, Discover, GE Money, First Data, HSBC, JCB, MasterCard, Standard Chartered, and Visa.
Scope of this Report
- Gain invaluable information on your key competitors in one concise document, and track long-term trends using the interactive news database.
- Sharpen your strategy by implementing the best market, product, competitor, and strategic developments of leading global players.
- Learn the Datamonitor Cards & Payments Team's view on the most important competitor developments in the month.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
American Express has extended its Sync service with social media site Twitter to allow users to pay for purchases using special hashtags. Although unlikely to remain anything but a niche offering, American Express's move is focused more on its traditional space of consumer targeting and reward programs.
Visa's move to launch a white-label mobile money service for banks and mobile operators highlights a major structural shift in the market, particularly in developing economies. Visa's global brand presence, in addition to the sheer size of the new service's scalability, spells bad news for less established mobile payment providers.
Visa's new deal with Samsung is a major leap forward for NFC and its future within payments. While NFC still faces a considerable number of challenges, the scale of the new payWave rollout initiative, in addition to Visa and Samsung's global brand presence, will likely give the technology the boost it needs to see a rise in consumer adoption rates.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What have been the key new product developments in the industry this month, particularly in contactless, mobile, online, and prepaid?
- Which players are leading the way with these new developments, and where are they occurring?
- How have trends in competitor activity changed over time, and which regions are becoming more active?
- What are the top developments in the past month and what do they mean for my business?
