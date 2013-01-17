Payment Card Competitor Tracker: October 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Payment Card Competitor Tracker: October 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The Payment Card Competitor Tracker provides expert analysis and opinion on the strategic moves of leading competitors in the payment card market. Produced on a monthly basis, the Tracker is a global product and covers over 150 players, including American Express, Barclaycard, Capital One, Citigroup, Discover, GE Money, First Data, HSBC, JCB, MasterCard, Standard Chartered and Visa.
Scope
- Gain invaluable information on your key competitors in one concise document, and track long-term trends using the interactive news database.
- Sharpen your strategy by implementing the best market, product, competitor and strategic developments of leading global players.
- Learn the Datamonitor Cards & Payments Team's view on the most important competitor developments in the month.
Report Highlights
O2 announces a new mobile POS service with Visa Europe and Global Payments that allows retailers to accept credit and debit card payments via mobile technology.
Isis launches its Isis Mobile Wallet in Austin and Salt Lake City. Customers can visit their AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon retail location and select from the nine Isis Ready handsets, with an expected 11 additional handsets coming to the market by year-end.
American Express and Walmart launch Bluebird, an alternative to debit and checking accounts. According to American Express, Bluebird has been developed consumers who are looking for advanced capabilities such as deposits by smartphone and mobile bill pay, fee transparency, and no minimum balance.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What have been the key new product developments in the industry this month, particularly in contactless, mobile, online and prepaid?
- Which players are leading the way with these new developments, and where are they occurring?
- How have trends in competitor activity changed over time, and which regions are becoming more active?
- What are the top developments in the past month and what do they mean for my business?
