Payment Card Competitor Tracker: September 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The Payment Card Competitor Tracker provides expert analysis and opinion on the strategic moves of leading competitors in the payment card market. Produced on a monthly basis, the Tracker is a global product and covers over 150 players, including American Express, Barclaycard, Capital One, Citigroup, Discover, GE Money, First Data, HSBC, JCB, MasterCard, Standard Chartered and Visa.
Report Scope
- Gain invaluable information on your key competitors in one concise document, and track long-term trends using the interactive news database.
- Sharpen your strategy by implementing the best market, product, competitor and strategic developments of leading global players.
- Learn the Datamonitor Cards & Payments Team's view on the most important competitor developments in the month.
Report Highlights
Apple unveiled its long-expected revamp of the iPhone with the iPhone 5. Surprisingly for many industry analysts, the iPhone 5 does not hold near field communication (NFC) functionality. However, with the near simultaneous rollout of Apple's latest operating system, iOS6, the company has released its first official digital wallet platform.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
US NFC joint venture Isis announced that its pilot launches in Salt Lake City, Utah and Austin, Texas will be delayed for the second time this year due to a host of small but important elements that still need to be put into place. This latest delay is now causing some in the industry to question the long-term potential of NFC.
Online deal provider Groupon is the latest player to enter the POS acceptance market, having recently announced that it is updating its iPhone app to provide mobile payment acceptance to retailers using a dongle to swipe payment cards.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What have been the key new product developments in the industry this month, particularly in contactless, mobile, online and prepaid?
- Which players are leading the way with these new developments, and where are they occurring?
- How have trends in competitor activity changed over time, and which regions are becoming more active?
- What are the top developments in the past month and what do they mean for my business?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: September 2011
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: February 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: October 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: January 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: November 2012
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: October 2011
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: November 2011
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: June 2011
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: February 2011
- Payment Card Competitor Tracker: May 2011