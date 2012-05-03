Payment Cards in India - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Payment Cards in India is a guide to one of Asia's key growth payment card markets. The report provides statistics on market size, competitor market shares and forecasts. It also provides an overview of regulations, competitor activities, issuer strategy, product innovation, consumer segmentation and includes developments in contactless, mobile, and online payments as well as prepaid cards.
Report Scope:
- Market sizing, forecasting and competitor shares are an invaluable guide for any cards player building a business case for activity in India.
- In-depth insight into contactless, mobile, prepaid and online payments highlights future opportunities for all industry stakeholders.
- Detailed analysis of consumer segmentation allows issuers to target consumers with inside knowledge of their true behavior and needs.
- An overview of India's regulatory framework allows current and prospective players to understand the environment and its implications.
Report Highlights
Payment card transactions in India for the year 2010 totaled EUR191bn, of which pay now cards accounted for EUR178.7bn or 93.5%. Forecasts put the growth of the total value through payment cards at a compound annual growth rate of 25.7% over 2011-15f.
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are the two largest players and jointly hold 55% of the credit card market. Public sector banks are the largest players in India's pay now card market. The three biggest privately owned banks hold 21.1% of the market share, whereas foreign-owned banks have the smallest share of the debit card market.
The online payment market in India stood at only EUR4.2bn in 2010, largely due to low Internet penetration in the country. Prepaid cards are a new concept in India and as such do not have a very large share in the payment card market, largely being targeted towards travellers in India.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Which card segments are showing the fastest growth in the Indian payments market and why?
- Who are the key players in Indian card payments and what is their market share?
- What impact will regulators and new market entrants have on future growth in Indian payments.
- How extensive are mobile, online, prepaid and contactless payments and where does future growth lie?
