Payment Gateway Solutions Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : SecurionPay, Skrill, Amazon Payments, SecurionPay

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market Insights, to 2028"



Major players profiled in the study are:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Stripe (United States), Amazon Payments (United States), Skrill (United Kingdom), PayU (Netherlands), 2Checkout (United States) , Authorize.net (United States), Payza (Canada), SecurionPay (Switzerland)



Scope of the Report of Payment Gateway Solutions

A payment gateway is an application that authorizes payment for e-businesses, online retails, and brick and mortar businesses, among others. It is virtual equivalent to the physical point of sale established in several retail outlets. It encrypts confidential information, such as credit & debit card numbers to make sure that the data which is passed between the customer and merchant is secure and confidential.



On 3 April 2017, Avangate, the global eCommerce and subscription billing platform for software, SaaS, and digital solutions, announces its acquisition of 2Checkout, a global payment processor. The combined company will offer the industry's most comprehensive product and service suite in the subscription billing and eCommerce space, linking payment model flexibility with advanced eCommerce, recurring revenue management, and marketing capabilities on a global level.



The Global Payment Gateway Solutions Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Payment Gateway, Offline Payment Gateway), Application (Retail, E-commerce, Finance, Government, Education, Utilities, Healthcare, Non-Profits), Business Size (Small and Medium Business, Large Businesses)



Market Opportunities:

- The Emerging Demand from Developing Nations



Market Drivers:

- Booming Online Businesses Worldwide

- The Increased Internet Infrastructure Globally

- The Rapid Adoption of Online Payments among the Consumers



Market Trend:

- The Rise of the Fintech

- Modernizing the payments infrastructure

- The Number of Cross-Border E-Commerce Transactions Is Increasing



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



