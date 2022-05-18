Payment Processing Solutions Market Projected to Grow $147.4 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- According to a research report "Payment Processing Solutions Market by Payment Method (Debit Card, Credit Card, eWallets, ACH), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Healthcare) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the payment processing solutions market size to grow from USD 90.9 billion in 2022 to USD 147.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.



By Payment method, the automatic clearing house segment to have a second largest growth during the forecast period



The ACH transfer is an electronic, bank-to-bank money transfer that is processed through the Automatic Clearing House network. According to the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA), the ACH network is a batch processing system that banks and other financial institutions use to aggregate ACH transactions for processing, which typically happens three times each business day. The ACH Network processes two kinds of ACH transactions: direct deposits and direct payments.ACH transfers are a way to move money between accounts at different banks electronically. They enable merchants to send or receive money conveniently and securely. Business owners use ACH to pay vendors or receive payments from clients and customers.



ACH transfers are extensively used to make recurring deposits into taxable brokerage accounts, paying utility bills, interest payments, government benefits, insurance premiums, etc. ACH transfers have many uses and can be more cost-efficient and user-friendly than writing checks or paying with a credit or debit card. ACH transfers are usually quick, user friendly, and has a low processing fee in comparison to other payment modes such as credit card, debit card, and eWallets.



By Vertical, the real estate segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The real estate industry is suffering from numerous challenges in terms of establishing trust, effectiveness of data sharing, and adequacy of automation processes. There are multiple companies, agents, eCommerce websites, and several other channels through which people can search a property for leasing, buying, or putting their own property for sale. Real estate transactions associated with buy, sell, or lease have been long-established, but the advent of digital payments in the last decade has brought the buyer and seller much closer. Digital payments made transactions more secure and transparent, thereby making investments safer and faster for stakeholders. This is expected to have a positive impact on the payment processing solutions market growth.



North America region to account for second-highest market share in payment processing solutions market



The payment processing solutions market in North America is highly competitive, as the US and Canada have a strong focus on Research and Development (R&D) and innovation. North America has been a global innovator, constantly at the forefront of payment technology along with retail and financial services. The region has always been dependent on stability and convenience of its well-established payment infrastructure. The widespread adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets and the need to have convenient access to financial solutions have positively affected the payment processing solutions market in North America.



Key and innovative vendors in the payment processing solutions market are PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Square (US), Global Payments (US), Wirecard (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), MasterCard (US), Visa (US), Stripe (US),CCBill(US), PayU (Netherlands), Authorize.Net(US), Jack Henry & Associates (US), Alipay(China), Paysafe (UK), BlueSnap(US), Secure Payment Systems(US), Worldline(France), Spreedly(US), Fattmerchant(US), PayTrace(US), Dwolla (US), PayProTec(US), SignaPay(US), Klik&Pay(Switzerland), Finix Payments(US), Due(US), PhonePe(India), Modulr(England), Pineapple Payments(US),Razorpay(India), MuchBetter(England), PayKickstart(US), Aeropay(US), Sila(US).



