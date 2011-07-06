Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) Claims Specialists Offer In-Home Visits and Boast an Enviable Success Rate- Clients Give Rave Reviews

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2011 -- Preston based Premier Claims Plus, the PPI claims handling specialists have once again set themselves apart from their competitors by offering an exclusive home visit service in the North West of England. Premier Claims Plus specialise in helping clients across the UK acquire financial restitution from their mis sold PPI (Payment Protection Insurance) claims.



The Company’s No Win, No Fee PPI compensation service continues to attract thousands of consumers across the UK looking to reclaim mis sold PPI from banks and other institutions. There are an estimated 20 million PPI policies in the UK generating £5 billion annually for the companies involved, with the majority of the profits kept by the loan seller and not the insurer.



PPI abuse continues to dominate the news as the Financial Services Authority pursues alleged abuse cases. PPI is a form of insurance offered alongside loan products where the intent is protection against loan default due to unexpected loss of income.



Thousands of clients who have PPI on Loans, Credit Cards, Mortgage or other finance agreements are still discovering that their policies would never pay out if they ever needed to claim. Reasons for valid PPI claims include policies added without customer knowledge and claimant unemployed or retired at the time of policy issuance, among others.



Premier Claims Plus handle the process of PPI claims with absolutely no upfront costs and have more than a 90 percent success rate with PPI claims. The client only needs to make a free call for a no-obligation claim assessment or complete an online call-back request form and experienced consultants handle everything else. “As specialists in this area, we understand that some customers feel better having a PPI claims specialist visit them in their home to walk them through the process,” said Premier Claims Plus representative Tom Jackson.



The financial mis-selling specialist continues to set itself apart from its competitors with fast average 8-week turnaround times and internal claims processor specialists who work with the client from start to PPI claims recovery. Clients are put at ease by the fact that the company is regulated by the Ministry of Justice.



Premier Claims Plus focuses on mis sold PPI claims while offering a simple and transparent service. The Company’s No Win, No Fee and zero risk PPI compensation service assures customers that there are no Upfront Fees. “We were founded on the belief that consumers should not have to go through an arduous process to recover what rightfully belongs to them,” explained Tom Jackson. Meeting with claimants in their homes when they feel it necessary is a big part of that pledge.” For more information on Premier Claims Plus, please visit: http://www.premierclaimsplus.co.uk