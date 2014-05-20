Payment Savvy Is Now Offering Complimentary Payment Processing

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Payment Savvy, a top merchant account provider for a variety of industries including credit, medical billing and more, has just announced that it is now offering free payment processing to businesses that are in the accounts receivable and financial industries. This new service means that clients can now accept debit and credit cards without having to pay any additional fees, which in turn will increase their revenue.



Launching this new and generous offer is just one of the many ways that Payment Savvy strives to provide top-notch customer service. From business owners who are looking for the best solution to accept credit cards to managers who wish to use the company’s state-of-the-art ACH payment processing software, thousands of clients use Payment Savvy’s outstanding products and services.



For example, as the founders of Payment Savvy understand, people who own debt collection agencies often need to accept payments by ACH, credit and debit cards. Unfortunately, it can be challenging for them to get reputable merchant services for these types of payment options. This is where Payment Savvy can help; thanks to its well-deserved great reputation with the major credit card and banking institutions, debt collection agencies can get the benefits that are part of having a merchant account.



“If you already have a merchant services account for your collection agency, you may be paying more for your account than necessary,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that business owners need to make sure to enlist the assistance of a credit card processing company like Payment Savvy that specializes in collections, which will provide business owners with the best service for their money and not charge them more than it should.



“A quality electronic check and credit card processing service will help you find out what type of merchant services are available for your company, whether your collection agency is new or well established. This way you will have clear picture of what your options are, and what you may need to do to be eligible for the type of payment processing services that you need.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Payment Savvy is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can read about their wide variety of quality services.



About Payment Savvy

Payment Savvy LLC is the premiere merchant account provider for the credit, collections, medical billing and accounts receivable industries. The company is now offering free payment processing, which allows its clients to accept payments via Debit/Credit Cards without paying any merchant fees. This will help companies to increase their payments while also increasing their revenue. For more information, please visit http://www.paymentsavvy.com/