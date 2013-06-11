Payment Savvy Web-Based Solution Saves Businesses Money on High Volume Payment Processing

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The modern world is undergoing a constant revolution in how it thinks and behaves in response to the incredible power of the internet which is transforming the lives of those living in the developed world. The most significant development is that of online shopping, which is seeing more and more businesses pressured into offering online payment. The disadvantage is that for small businesses, the cost of offering such a system can outweigh the benefits, slowing their growth. Payment Savvy is filling this void with their free payment processing system, which promises to make online payment an accessible process for all.



The software uses a web-based platform that promises ‘no cost to the biller’, meaning businesses don’t have to pay a penny to use the service, which not only allows for online payment via collections credit card processing and all other major methods but also manages receipts and reminders automatically.



The flexibility of the service is also second to none, offering help not only with online payments but payments via phone, IVR, mobile and even text, offering one of the most complete solutions for payment on the move currently available. The IVR service makes use of a proprietary smart AI voice recognition system so companies don’t have to pay call centre fees.



A spokesperson for Payment Savvy explained, “To break it down, there really are so many advantages to our service that it would be silly not to use it. Not only do businesses pay absolutely no processing fees, but unlike PayPal only commissions they can accept Visa, Master Card, Discover, ACH, Electronic Checks and other popular methods of payment. The program can process recurring payments in real time as well as intelligently distribute instant payment reminder notifications, ensuring payment management is largely taken care of from within the information known to the system, making maintenance and upkeep a breeze.”



About Payment Savvy

Payment Savvy is a premiere Payment Processing company with a focus in account receivables, medical billing, bank loans and utilities. They offer a simple, secure, and free web-based solution to accept all forms of payment including Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Electronic ACH (eChecks) and more. The software uses a convenience fee model also known as "No Cost to Biller" which offers companies free payment processing. For more information, please visit: http://www.paymentsavvy.com