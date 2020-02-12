Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The Global Payment Security Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Payment Security Market are CyberSource Corporation, Elavon, Geobridge Corporation, TNS.



The payment security market was valued at USD 16.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Increasing in the adoption of electronic transactions and the emergence of mobile-based payments such as Android pay and Apple pay and e-wallets such as Google wallet, Rise in fraudulent activities in e-commerce, Market Trend, Increasing spending of consumers on travel and hospitality, The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Restraints, Though the payment is secured then also sometimes there is a risk of being hacked, Data breach may occur, Opportunities, IoT is helping in improving the accuracy of financial rules and data modeling and An increasing number of government initiatives towards securing digital payments is poised to drive the market in the coming years, Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies, MasterCard partnered with IFC (a member of World Bank Group), to drive financial inclusion, updating a USD 250 million global risk-sharing facility to expand access to electronic payments in emerging markets and MasterCard and Dynamics Inc, collaborated to develop expanded suite of secure and feature-rich payment card solutions, PayPal has launched Braintree Extend, which will make it possible for the merchants to extend their reach into other ecosystems and environments and to share payments data in a secure, compliant way, Key Target Audience, Payment Security manufacturers, Original equipment manufacturers, Government agencies, Payment security vendors, Network solution providers, Independent software vendors, Consulting firms, System integrators, Research institutes and organizations, Technology standards organizations, Technology investors, Research institutes,, System Integrators & Research/Consultancy firms



The Major Players Covered in this Report:

CyberSource Corporation, Elavon, Geobridge Corporation, TNS



By type, the market is split as:

Mobile-based, Web-based



By the end users/application, sub-segments are:

BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom



Regional Analysis for Payment Security Market:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



For Consumer Centric Market, Survey Analysis can be included as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Global Payment Security Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2025. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and players contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania seperately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



The Payment Security market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Payment Security Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Payment Security Market:

The report highlights Payment Security market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Payment Security Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Table of Contents :

Global Payment Security Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging players growth story, major business segments of Global Payment Security market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application and technology.



Global Payment Security Market Executive Summary

It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Global Payment Security Market Production by Region

Global Payment Security Market Profile of Manufacturers

Players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Payment Security Market Report:

Payment Security Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Payment Security Market Competition by Manufacturers

Payment Security Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2025)

Payment Security Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

Payment Security Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type { Mobile-based, Web-based}

Payment Security Market Analysis by Application { BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom}

Payment Security Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Payment Security Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis ............



