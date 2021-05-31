Payment Security Service Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025: Braintree, Elavon, TokenEx

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Payment Security Service Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Braintree [United States],CyberSource Corporation [United States],Elavon [United States],Index [United States],Ingenico ePayments [Netherlands],Intelligent Payments [Gibraltar],GEOBRIDGE Corporation [United States],Shift4 Corporation [United States],Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc. [United States],TokenEx, LLC [United States]



Brief Summary of Payment Security Service:

Payment Security Service is a solution mandated by Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) in order to ensure proper security in various digital payment modes and prevent fraud activities. Cases of security breach in retail, healthcare and government have risen recently which require efficient payment security solution. Strong authentication mechanism, back-end protocol validation, transactions through encrypted channel (SSL) and various others methods are being used to ensure safe digital payment.



Market Trends:

- Intelligent & Smart Security with Machine Learning

- Use of Block-chain to Prevent Data Breaches



Market Drivers:

- Rising Digital Payments System Fueled by Smartphone Penetration

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines Regarding Payment Security

- Growing Cases of Fraud in E-commerce Industries



Market Opportunities:

- Advancement and Launch of Various Digital Payment Services

- Favorable Government Initiatives in Emerging Countries for Digital Push



The Global Payment Security Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Integration services, Support services, Consulting services), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (POS, Web, Mobile), Industry Vertical (Retail, Travel and hospitality, Healthcare, IT and telecom, Education, Media and entertainment, Others), Solution (Antivirus & Firewall, Data Encryption, Tokenization, Others)



Regions Covered in the Payment Security Service Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



