Thales eSecurity (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), CA Technology (Broadcom Inc.) (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), HCL Technologies (India), TNS Inc. (United States) and OneSpan Inc. (United States)



Payment security software is used to protect the sensitive data of users. In the current scenarios, the growth of digitization across industries and the increasing number of cashless transactions annually is the major factor behind the surging demand for payment security software globally. Moreover, The growth of online payment is susceptible to a number of security threats, the need for payment security software is surging constantly to prevent the losses incurred due to frauds and data breaches.



The market study is segmented by Type (Online payment security software, Mobile payment security software and Security & point-of-sale (PoS) Systems) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Payment Security Software market is expected to see growth rate of 11.1% and may see market size of USD21.03 Billion by 2024.



Market Trend

- Introduction of Innovative Technologies in Payment Security Specifically in Developed Nations

- Increasing Frauds and Data Breaches, Owing to Demand the Payment Security Software



Market Drivers

- The Growth in Number of Cashless Transactions in both Developed and Developing Economies

- Increasing Fraudulent Activities in E-Commerce Sector

- Surged Emphasis on Safer and Shorter Transaction Time



Opportunities

- High Investments by Various Industries in the Development and the Deployment of New Technologies



Restraints

- Lack of Trust on Online Banking in Developing Economies

- High Costs of Advanced Payment Security Solutions and Services



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness of Online Payments in Rural Areas Globally



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Payment Security Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Payment Security Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Payment Security Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



The report highlights Payment Security Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Payment Security Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Payment Security Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Payment Security Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Payment Security Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Payment Security Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Payment Security Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Online payment security software, Mobile payment security software, Security & point-of-sale (PoS) Systems), Component Type (Solutions (Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection and Prevention), Services (Integration services, Support services)), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), End User (BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others))

5.1 Global Payment Security Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Payment Security Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Payment Security Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Payment Security Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Payment Security Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Payment Security Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



