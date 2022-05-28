New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2022 -- The Latest Released Payment Security Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Payment Security Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Payment Security Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Thales eSecurity (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), CA Technology (Broadcom Inc.) (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), HCL Technologies (India), TNS Inc. (United States), OneSpan Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Payment security software is used to protect the sensitive data of users. In the current scenarios, the growth of digitization across industries and the increasing number of cashless transactions annually is the major factor behind the surging demand for payment security software globally. Moreover, The growth of online payment is susceptible to a number of security threats, the need for payment security software is surging constantly to prevent the losses incurred due to frauds and data breaches.



Market Trends:

Introduction of Innovative Technologies in Payment Security Specifically in Developed Nations

Increasing Frauds and Data Breaches, Owing to Demand the Payment Security Software



Market Drivers:

The Growth in Number of Cashless Transactions in both Developed and Developing Economies

Increasing Fraudulent Activities in E-Commerce Sector

Surged Emphasis on Safer and Shorter Transaction Time



Market Opportunities:

High Investments by Various Industries in the Development and the Deployment of New Technologies



The Global Payment Security Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online payment security software, Mobile payment security software, Security & point-of-sale (PoS) Systems), Component Type (Solutions (Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection and Prevention), Services (Integration services, Support services)), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), End User (BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others)



Global Payment Security Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In April 2019, Thales Enables the Future of Digital Payment Innovations with Next-Generation Payment Hardware Security Module.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be country's highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



