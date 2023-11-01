Payment Security Software Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants- Cisco Systems, Gemalto, OneSpan

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Payment Security Software market to witness a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Payment Security Software Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Payment Security Software market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.



This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Payment Security Software market. The Payment Security Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 65.8 Billion at a CAGR of 17.8% by 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. The Current market value is pegged at USD 26.7 Billion.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: Thales eSecurity (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), CA Technology (Broadcom Inc.) (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), HCL Technologies (India), TNS Inc. (United States), OneSpan Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Payment security software, often referred to as payment security solutions or payment protection software, encompasses a range of technologies and tools designed to safeguard electronic payment transactions, financial data, and personal information from fraudulent activities and cyber threats. This software is critical in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of payment data during online and electronic payment processes. It is primarily used by businesses and organizations that handle electronic payments, including e-commerce websites, financial institutions, and payment processors.



Market Trends:

- The market is witnessing a continuous evolution of cyber threats and attacks, such as ransomware, data breaches, and identity theft. Payment security software must adapt to defend against these evolving threats.

- The adoption of contactless and mobile payment methods, including digital wallets and mobile apps, is driving the need for enhanced security measures to protect sensitive payment data on mobile devices.

- Tokenization and encryption technologies are becoming more sophisticated, with a focus on enhancing data protection and user privacy. This trend aims to ensure that payment data is secure both during transmission and when stored.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing cyber threats and data breaches are driving the need for stronger payment security measures. High-profile security incidents have underscored the importance of robust payment security solutions.

- Ensuring secure and protected payment transactions is crucial for building and maintaining consumer trust, especially in the digital payment age.

- Stringent data protection regulations and government mandates are driving organizations to invest in payment security to avoid regulatory penalties and safeguard their reputations.



Market Opportunities:

- The expansion of e-commerce and online shopping presents opportunities for payment security software providers. With more consumers making online purchases, the need for secure payment processing is on the rise.

- Opportunities exist for payment security software providers to cater to the increasing demand for secure mobile payment solutions, especially in regions where mobile payments are gaining traction.

- As the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem grows, there is an opportunity to provide payment security solutions that protect payment transactions conducted through IoT devices, such as smart appliances and wearable's.



The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of market segments by Types: Online payment security software, Mobile payment security software, Security & point-of-sale (PoS) Systems

Detailed analysis of market segments by Applications: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Payment Security Software market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Payment Security Software market.

- -To showcase the development of the Payment Security Software market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Payment Security Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Payment Security Software market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Payment Security Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Global Payment Security Software Market Breakdown by Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) by Type (Online payment security software, Mobile payment security software, Security & point-of-sale (PoS) Systems) by Platform (Web-based, POS-based) by Verticals (BFSI, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Key takeaways from the Payment Security Software market report:

– Detailed consideration of Payment Security Software market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.

– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the

– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Payment Security Software market-leading players.

– Payment Security Software market latest innovations and major procedures.

– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.

– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Payment Security Software market for forthcoming years.



Major questions answered:

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Payment Security Software near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Payment Security Software market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

- How feasible is Payment Security Software market for long-term investment?



