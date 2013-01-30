Payment Slasher Offers Innovative New Service

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- When bills accumulate to the point where they seem unmanageable, life gets stressful and there seems like no way out. What if there was a way to save money and get bills lowered without the hassle of spending day after day and hour after hour on the phone with service providers? Wouldn’t that be great? Payment Slasher has the services that people need to make their bills more manageable.



Payment Slasher does just what their name implies – they slash customers’ bills. Saving money on bills is a big deal. Having extra money every month to put into savings or use on something special makes a huge difference over time in the way people live, and Payment Slasher has made it their goal to make that a reality for each and every person they can help.



There is a simple 3 step process for Payment Slasher – Submit, Slash, Save. To get started with Payment Slasher, the person needs to submit their contact information and copies of the bills that they would like to get help with. Payment Slasher can help with Cable, Internet, Satellite, and Phone bills.



The next part of the process is slashing the bills. Payment Slasher accomplishes that by contacting the service provider for the bill at hand. While doing this, they will assign the customer a “Slasher” that will call that customer’s service providers and slash their bills while the customer gets to relax and reap the savings. Payment Slasher fights to get customers the best savings manageable, and this is largely possible because of the relationships that Payment Slasher has developed with various service providers.



The last step of the Payment Slasher process is to, of course, save money. After a bill is slashed, the savings will appear on the customer’s next statement from that service provider. Sit back and watch the savings appear! Best of all, Payment Slasher will never bill customers for their services until all the savings have been applied to the accounts from service providers. Even then, the bill will be paid from a portion of the savings, resulting in an easy way to save money!



Learn more about Payment Slasher and their services at http://paymentslasher.com/ . Contact the folks at Payment Slasher here .



Contact Info:

Payment Slasher

5263 Kimball Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

(616) 644-7299

Info@PaymentSlasher.com

http://paymentslasher.com/