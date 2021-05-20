Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Payment Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Payment Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Payment Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bill.com (United States),PaySimple (United States),PDCflow (United States),Square, Inc. (United States),Paypal (United States),EBizCharge (United States),Tipalti (United States),Worldpay (United Kingdom),Recurly (United States),Cayan (United States),MoonClerk (United States).



Definition:

Of late, increasing digitization across the various sector and the growth of digital payment across the world are the major factors in the adoption of payment software. The growth of online payment is susceptible to a number of security threats, the need for payment software is growing constantly to prevent the losses incurred due to frauds and data breaches.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Payment Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Deployment in Mobile-Based Payment Solutions



Market Drivers:

The Growth of Non-Cash Payment Globally

The Growth of E-Commerce Industry Coupled with Increasing Online Payments Globally



Challenges:

Lack of Digital Subscribers in Developing Countries.

The Threat of Cyber-Attack Disturbing the Payment Processing Software



Opportunities:

The Growth in Adoption of Payment Processing Solutions at Financial Institutions and Services.

Government Initiatives for Digitalization



The Global Payment Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Web Payment Software, System Based Payment Software), Application (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, E-Commerce, Others), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-Premises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



