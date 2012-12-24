Payments in China: Report Bundle New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- This collection of our recent payments publications offers a comprehensive overview and assessment of the online and mobile payment markets in China. This package collects the latest editions of Online Payment and e-Commerce in China, Mobile Payment in China reports and our recent survey of Chinese Consumers Payment Trends. Gathering the perspectives of hundreds of merchants, consumers, and industry experts, these three reports represent the most up to date and comprehensive research on online and mobile payment in China available today.
The Payments in China: Report Bundle consists of 3 reports from our Payment and e-Commerce Reports.
Reports Included
1. Consumer Payment Trends in China 2012: Online Purchasing Q1 2012
2. Online Payment and E-Commerce in China 2012 Edition
3. Mobile Payment in China 2011-2012 Edition
4. China 2020 Whitepapers: The Future of Mobile Payment in China
Consumer Payment Trends in China: Online Purchasing Q1 2012 highlights the payment habits and preferences of Chinese consumers. It serves as a comprehensive guide, providing business owners analysis of online payment methods. A variety of payment options are offered by China's online merchants today, ranging from online payment to mobile point of sale. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.
Online Payment and E-Commerce in China 2012 provides the reader with a deeper understanding of e-commerce and online payment in China today while simultaneously displaying the trends that help shape future developments in the market. The data is developed from our systematic and rigourous methodology, where we carried out 100 in-depth interviews with leading online merchants across a variety of sectors. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.
Mobile Payment in China 2011-2012 Edition is the fifth and latest edition of our most popular report. In it we examine the key issues affecting the market heading into 2012 and forecast growth and major changes through 2015. This year's report focuses on the long-awaited m-payment licenses issued in 2011 -- including profiles of all companies to receive them and what effect they're having on the industry. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage.
China 2020 Whitepapers: The Future of Mobile Payment in China examines China’s mobile payment market through in-depth interviews with 20 industry leaders, including executives at leading payment providers, telecom operators, technology companies, and card issuers. We provide our readers with useful data and insightful projections regarding the future of mobile payments in China. For information on the report can be found on the Report Webpage and the Report Brochure.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91625/payments-in-china-report-bundle.html