Payments Landscape Market Size by 2027 : Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles : Barclays PLC, Google, Western Union

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Through the development of e-commerce websites, internet retail has come into being, and every year a large proportion of offline consumers change their chosen form of offline to online shopping. Customers on the market are accustomed to timely access to data & resources through the use of devices and portals, and so they are likely to choose the same ease with confidence when it comes to how they want to run their financial services. Instant transfers may make a way to carry out transactions at ease and with very little latency.



The key companies profiled in the report are Lloyd Banks PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC, Barclays PLC, Google, Berkshire Hathway, Western Union, Royal Bank of Scotland, Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., American Express Company, Alibaba, among others.



Market Drivers

Samsung pay, Android pay, and Mi-Pay have been some of the NFC-based mobile payment solutions that have already begun their operations, with more and more modern mobile phone users preferring cashless payments. In addition, government policies in developing markets, such as Digital India, are influential in pushing the development of digital payments and, in effect, the growth of the payment environment industry. The rise of the fintech industry in developing countries in the Asia Pacific area is also a major factor in enhancing business growth.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global payments landscape market on the basis of product, payment channel, mode of payment, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Credit Card

- Debit Card

- Money Transfer

- E-Wallet

- Cryptocurrency

- Cash

- Others



Payment Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- B2B

- B2C

- C2C

- C2B



Mode of Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Online Mode

- Offline Mode



Regional Landscape

The industry in the Asia Pacific region had the highest market share in 2019, owing to its vast population and huge growth in many markets and cross-border trade in the past years. The huge Asia Pacific region already accounts for almost half of the overall payment market industry revenue and is also rising at the highest CAGR in the projected timeframe. Massive development has become possible due to the tremendous growth in the economy in many developed countries.



The report offers:

- An in-depth overview of the Payments Landscape market landscape

- Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

- Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

- R&D advancements and technological developments in the Payments Landscape industry.

- Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

- Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



