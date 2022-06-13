New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Payments Snapshot in New Zealand: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Sector Impact Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



New Zealand's government approved a NZ$12.1bn ($8.16bn) economic package equivalent to 4% of the country's GDP to support the economy and contain job losses. The package includes a NZ$5.1bn ($3.44bn) wage subsidy and NZ$500m ($337.23m) to support health services.

In an attempt to avoid contraction in the overall economy, on March 16 the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) reduced its official cash rate to 0.25% - a 75 basis points cut. The rate will be kept at 0.25% for at least one year according to the RBNZ.

- Coronavirus has had a profound effect on New Zealand's tourism industry. Tourism is the country's biggest export earner, contributing 21% of foreign exchange earnings and 5.8% of GDP while providing jobs to around 230,000 individuals. Chinese tourists have been barred from entering the country since February, resulting in significant lost revenue.

- While cash is likely to take a back seat in the short term, usage of contactless cards will grow. The temporary increase of the contactless payment limit from NZ$80 ($53.96) to NZ$200 ($134.89) will further boost digital payments.

- Retail customers and small businesses are especially vulnerable. Some of the relief measures offered by ASB Bank include a 90-day overdraft limit at a reduced annual interest rate of 2.95% and the ability to pay only interest on home loans for up to six months. Similarly, BNZ Bank is allowing personal loan repayment deferrals of up to six months.

