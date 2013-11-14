PayMore Stores Helps Customers Make Cash While Helping the Environment

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Every year millions of cell phones and other devices end up in landfills across the country, many of which release PBTs, or Persistent, Bioaccumulative and Toxic chemicals, into the soil and endanger human, plant and animal life in the area. PayMore Stores helps communities avoid PBT contamination by recycling old, used or broken electronic devices. By offering cash for electronics, PayMore Stores are able to help customers sell cell phones for cash and recycle these products to prevent dangerous landfill disposal.



PayMore Stores afford customers with the opportunity to sell phones for cash and avoid the landfill dumping issue altogether. By selling cell phones for cash, customers can enjoy a financial gain while keeping the environment free from PBT hazards.



PayMore Stores are also changing the pawn industry by becoming a niche business that focuses solely on electronic devices. Unlike many pawn shops, PayMore does not sell jewelry, gold, or other collectibles. The stores also employ only expert “device junkies” who will help those who want to sell electronics for cash get the highest cash return on their electronic devices while also ensuring complete privacy and data protection.



PayMore Stores operate only at secure retail locations where customers are invited to trade electronic devices and old cell phones for cash. Customers who wish to sell a cell phone for cash are not required to mail in their phones to undisclosed locations or undertake any cost or security risk; they simply bring the phone to a PayMore Store location and receive top dollar for their trade. Data protection and customer privacy are of utmost importance to PayMore Stores. When customers bring items into PayMore, the electronics experts make to sure wipe all data from each device.



Whether a device is broken, saturated with water, or simply outdated, PayMore Store professionals can assess its value and pay customers competitive rates for all used electronics, including laptops, iPads and iPhones. By collecting used electronic devices and marketing them to wholesale vendors, PayMore ensures that these devices do not end up in landfills and that the potential for PBT contamination is removed, making the planet safer for everyone. Customers can feel good about doing the right thing for the environment while making extra cash from their old electronics.



About PayMore Stores

PayMore started in 2011 in Long Island, New York, when an iPhone was dropped into a swimming pool. On being told to “toss it” because it was “worthless,” the owners began to understand that the disposal of electronics was a problem and that millions of people might want to sell old cell phones for cash or sell a laptop for cash. Understanding that the devices could potentially still hold cash value, PayMore found a way to put that cash back into the hands of their customers in a trustworthy, face-to-face transaction.



For More Information: http://www.paymorestores.com