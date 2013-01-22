PayMyStudentLoans.com Warns Students Against Potential FAFSA Scam

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- PayMyStudentLoans.com has warned students against the potential for them to be scammed by FAFSA.com.



Websites that are not the legitimate FAFSA.gov website use similar domain names and it results in students thinking they are paying the government when in fact they are paying a private for profit company.



This is an important article during the January FAFSA application time period. There is potential that as many as 2.1 million students have been scammed by these misleading FAFSA websites.



FAFSA.com is a legally legitimate business however it practises in questionable marketing tactics by appearing similar to the government run FAFSA.gov website. This for profit company has 124 negative reviews on the BBB website but still has an A+ rating.



If you are a student who has provided your personal information to FAFSA.com than you do not need to be concerned about identity theft as they are a legitimate business. However, the $79.99 you have paid to FAFSA.com was not required if you had completed the form at FAFSA.gov



If 2.1 Million Students had completed the FAFSA.com form the for profit website would have generated revenue of 168 million dollars off of students who could have completed the form for free.



