PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- Certain directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: PYPL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PYPL stocks, concerns whether certain PayPal Holdings directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, that as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations, that PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations, that accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable, that all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



