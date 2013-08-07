PayPanther Offers Best CRM and Time Management Services Freely Online

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Start-ups, small businesses and one-man boutique operations are more common than ever as the traditional work model is evolving with the advancement of technology and changing both the kind of jobs we have and the way we do them. For many of this new generation of freelancers and entrepreneurs, managing a business can be an extraordinary challenge. PayPanther is a software suite that makes this process easier than ever, and offers a free ‘cub’ package which allows users to create a free invoice template online together with a host of other options.



The free online CRM software allows users to add their leads, contacts, and accounts, and never forget to follow up with them thanks to automated reminders. PayPanther sends estimates, quotes, and invoices and automatically follows up with your clients ensuring businesses get paid faster by not letting outstanding payments stay outstanding for long. The software reminds customers to pay on time and also helps the customer by making it easier pay online directly through their email, iPhone, iPad, Android, Tablet, or smart-device.



PayPanther is for any business owner who wants to stay organized, send invoices, manage their projects, track the time spent on each project, and send email campaigns. PayPanther lets users create and download a free invoice template online as well as a free version of the software called the "Cub" package which will introduce users to the core feature set.



A spokesperson for PayPanther explained, “PayPanther is the best free CRM and invoicing software available online. The power and flexibility of the tools included in PayPanther make it preferable to many services who charge exorbitant sums for the feature set, and their software construction is in fact less accessible in terms of usability and intuitiveness than this free service. As such, the cub package is the best thing small business owners can get started on, and after using it will understand the value of premium services.”



About PayPanther

PayPanther is the first website to combine the best CRM, Invoicing, Project Management, Time Tracking, Email Campaigns, and more into a single location. PayPanther helps business owners make more money by doing all the hard work for them. The Panther will increase their revenue by reminding customers to pay on time and making it easier for your customers to pay online directly through their email, iPhone, iPad, Android, Tablet, or smart-device. For more information please visit: http://www.paypanther.com/