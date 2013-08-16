Payroll Accounting Software: EzPaycheck Updated with Many New Features for Small Business

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- EzPaycheck payroll software from halfpricesoft.com can calculate federal, state and local payroll taxes automatically according to customers’ setup. Several new features have been added to 2013 version payroll software and make it even easier for small businesses to print paychecks in house. These features include: stub only printing, blank stock paycheck printing and masking social security numbers on checks.



"At Halfpricesoft.com, we strive to accommodate our customers needs. We are confident the added features in ezPaycheck payroll software will allow employers to spend less time on payroll and more time on their growing business." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



The latest updates, combined with features added over the last year and other long-time favorites, add up to a combination of capabilities ideally suited to professional offices where a great deal of flexibility is required to address the payroll needs of such an environment. Capable of handling both employee and contractor paychecks, ezPaycheck also includes flexible pay rate and deduction functions to accommodate the wide variety of staffing and outsourcing situations that might arise in a medical or professional office, such as using contractors for medical billing or outsourcing transcriptionists.



Designed with ease-of-use in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software speeds up payroll tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax form filing. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

- Easily calculates differential pay

- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

-Supports network access.



Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through setting up employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.