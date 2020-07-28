Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Payroll Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Payroll Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Payroll Services Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Sage Group plc. (United Kingdom),Paychex, Inc. (United States),Ramco Systems Limited (India),TMF Group Holding B.V. (Netherland),Kronos Incorporated (United States),Paycor, Inc. (United States),Paycom Software, Inc. (United States),Paylocity Corporation (United States),Ultimate Software Group (United States)

Brief Overview on Payroll Services

Payroll is refer as the service where the total sum of all compensation must pay to the employees by a business for a certain set period of time or on a given date. It is normally managed by an accounting or department of human resources of a business, payrolls of small-business may be handled directly by the associate or an owner. Processing payroll services is a very important function of any business and necessitates an understanding of current regulations, detailed tax knowledge to ensure proper withholding and filing, and a highly organised system that can be relied upon to pay each employee the right amount of money. For many organisations, using payroll systems or outsourcing payroll can help to mitigate stress and minimise

Recent Development in Global Payroll Services Market:

TMF Group has robust ISO27001, SOC1-ISAE3402 and business continuity measures controls to mitigate risks in there processes

The Global Payroll Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Banking, Financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom and IT, Transportation and logistics, Others), Standalone software solutions (Payroll and Compensation Management, Time and Attendance Management, Compliance Management, Workforce Management, Claims Administration, Employee Benefits Management, Hire Management, Others (Tax Management, Report Generation, etc.)), Enterprise size (Small & Medium enterprises, Large enterprises), Solutions (Software, Service), Deployment model (Cloud, On premise, Hybrid)



Market Drivers

- Rising adoption of cloud technologies such as SaaS technology in enterprises

- Need for an efficient management system further boosts the demand for payroll services

Market Trend

- Emergence of mobile technologies have led to the high adoption of payroll

Market Challenges

- Lack of flexibility in offering of services

Market Restraints:

- Security threats related to payroll services

- Low skilled professional included in the offering of services

Market Opportunities:

- Rising popularity of the software and the growing awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits of implementation of payroll software is driving the market growth

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Payroll Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

