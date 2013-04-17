Payroll Software EzPaycheck 2013 Updated to Support Flexible Deductions

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Flexible deductions are no longer an issue for customers of EzPayCheck payroll software. Halfpricesoft.com has just released an update to payroll software for businesses and accountants who need more customized deduction options. EzPaycheck supports Federal tax, state tax, social security tax, medical tax, unemployment tax automatically. Due to many requests from customers, the new version payroll program can now support up to 7 custom deduction fields, allowing it to easily to handle city taxes, county taxes, SDI, occupation tax, flexible account and garnishment deduction.



Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as an up and coming payroll software developer in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in the US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through the setting up of employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.



“We had many customers request more custom deduction fields in ezPaycheck payroll software to meet their special tax needs. We make it a priority to be responsive to customer requests so we included this change in the 2013 edition,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Now small business and accountants can take advantage of automating their payroll tasks.”



Priced at only $89 per installation for new customers ($59 for ezPaycheck 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Designed for ease of use by business owners and managers, ezPaycheck saves time and expense while increasing accuracy when running payroll.



To download and experience ezPaycheck payroll software or purchase a license key, customers simply go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. The software download includes a full version of the software and a sample database so customers can sample the software right away and avoid wasting time entering data by hand.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights include:



- Printing payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculating Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple companies, unlimited employees and paychecks.



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/Payroll-software.html



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.