Payroll Software: EzPaycheck Makes Paycheck Processing Faster Aand Easier for Start-ups

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- Choosing the right payroll software is an important decision for start-ups. For this holiday season, the small business owners can ease the headaches of payroll tax processing with the new ezPaycheck payroll software from http://www.Halfpricesoft.com now available in a no cost, no obligation trial version.



Designed with simplicity in mind, the new edition of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:



- New Form 941 (Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Form)

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including California’s State Disability Insurance tax.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



“We provide simple and affordable paycheck software that allows small businesses to do their payroll jobs themselves. Many small business owners don’t know much about payroll taxes and don’t have time to invest in training. They also don’t need complicated features but still need to do things like paycheck processing and tax reporting,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Our goal is to make ezPaycheck as hassle-free and easy-to-use as possible while still supplying the robust features our customers need.”



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days. The free download, which is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, includes a sample database, to make it easier for customers to test drive all the features of ezPaycheck 2012 before purchasing a license key.



Features include:

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Includes support for tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3

- Supports the creation and maintenance of payrolls for multiple companies.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods.

- Includes functions for Reporting, Printing, and generating Pay Stubs.

- Available in a 30 day free trial version. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



To start the free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.