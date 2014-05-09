Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Payroll software provider halfpricesoft.com updated ezPaycheck payroll software with new features for nonprofits. EzPaycheck 2014 version can support up to seven customized deduction fields including flexible accounts, retirement, child support, etc. Nonprofit organizations can quickly add several deductions to checks without frustration.



“New features in ezPaycheck 2014 will allow non profit organizations to calculate multiple deductions without the hassle!” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Church and no profit customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses and Nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports special wage garnishments



- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPayCheck payroll software is affordable for any small to midsize business. ezPayCheck is designed for customers new to payroll processing to be extremely user friendly. The graphic interface and features are so easy to use that customers can start running payroll processes immediately after installation. Even users without computer or accounting experience can learn and begin using ezPayCheck within minutes.



To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.