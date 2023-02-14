Payroll Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again : Oracle, the Sage, BambooHR

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Payroll Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Payroll Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), Ultimate software (United States), SumTotal Systems (United States), The Sage Group plc (United Kingdom), Ascentis (United States), SuccessFactors (United States), BambooHR (United States), Intruit (United States), Halogen Software (Canada), Vibe HCM (United States).



Definition:

Payroll software, a tool that helps organizations in automating processes relevant to the payment of employee salaries. This type of solution may come in the form of a standalone system or part of an HR software suite. Increasing adoption of payroll automation, streamlined HR processes among others provides a lucrative opportunity in the growth of the very market.

March 2022: UKG acquired Ascentis, a provider of full-suite HR and workforce management solutions that has grown from 860 customers to 4,800 customers in the past five years.



Market Drivers:

Rapid Growth of Payroll Software in IT Sector

Increasing Adoption Due to Cost-Effective, Generate Payslips and Increase Efficiency and Productivity, among others



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Payroll System in Emerging Nations

Availability of Open Source Payroll Software



Market Trends:

Advent of Hybrid Solution across the Various Industries Globally

Adoption of Mobile and Self-Service Payroll



The Global Payroll Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Integrated payroll management, Dedicated payroll management.), Application (Payroll Management, Expense Management, Income Tax & Deductions, Time and Attendance Tracking, Record-Keeping), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), Organisation Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Global Payroll Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



