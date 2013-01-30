Payroll Software: Paying Employees by Salary, Hourly-Rate, Tips and Commission Made Easy with EzPaycheck 2013

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- EzPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com helps streamline small business payroll processing. The new 2013 edition was rolled out with the latest tax tables and forms. It was also updated with more flexible options to help small businesses generate paychecks by salary, hour-rate, tips, commissions, mileage and different shift rate easily.



With this new edition, employers can assign the multiple pay rates for each employee. This feature is ideal for businesses that pay differing rates for different shifts or for different assignments or projects. For example, if an employee works a combination of shifts at different pay rates during a pay period, ezPaycheck 2013 easily calculates payroll for that employee.



“Payroll tax processing should not be a nightmare for small business employers,” said Dr. Ge, ”We hope ezPaycheck can save time and money for more businesses, giving business owners and managers more time to spend with their families or managing their businesses.”



For 2013, the employee tax rate for social security increases to 6.2%. The social security wage base limit increases to $113,700. According to IRS, Employers should implement the 2013 revised withholding tables and new Social Security tax rate as soon as possible, but no later than February 15, 2013.



Employers and HR managers what are looking ways to automate payroll task can test-drive the easy-to-use, flexible features of ezPaycheck payroll software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no credit carded needed and no obligation.



EzPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.

- Print Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



“Payroll tax calculations are complex, but payroll software for small firms can be straight-forward, simple and user-friendly,” e xplains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, “We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus.”



Priced at $89 per installation ($59 for current 2012 users), ezPaycheck 2013 is affordable for any businesses. Halfpricesoft.com welcome new users to download ezPaycheck and start the 30-day free test drive at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.