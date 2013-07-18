Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- EzPaycheck payroll software was initially released in 2005 for small businesses with less than 50 employees. In response to customers’ requests, Halfprizesoft.com payroll software developers has recently updated the payroll application to accommodate the growing customer base and also keep up with customer requests for ease of use in the software. The latest new edition can support multiple companies and up to 500 hundred employees at no extra charge.



“Customer satisfaction is our top priority. We are glad ezPaycheck payroll software can keep up the growth of our customers and boost small business productivities.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Designed with ease-of-use in mind, ezPaycheck payroll software speeds up payroll tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax form filing. Small businesses can easily, quickly and accurately process payroll with peace of mind knowing no matter how much their business grows, ezPaycheck still fits their payroll needs . Improvements and keeping with scalability of the paycheck software benefit both customers and halfpricesoft.com.



Small businesses can download ezPaycheck for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp with no obligation and no cost. The main features include:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



-Supports network access.



Priced at $89 for new customers ($59 for 2012 customers), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses in US. The software’s graphical interface guides customers step-by-step through setting up employee information, setting up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.