Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2011 -- EzPaycheck, the new improved Windows payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), can be the best friend for small business owners who are looking for ways to simplify the time-consuming payroll processing and tax reporting.



EzPaycheck payroll software is designed for small businesses with simplicity in mind. The new edition of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:



- New form-level Help buttons

- Faster, easier Year-to-Date key function

- Updated “Generating New Paycheck” screen

- Improved data back-up and restore features



“Payroll job is important for any business and organization, however calculating payroll taxes can be very time-consuming. We believe small businesses should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out what tax rate they should pay," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



ezPaycheck 2011’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



Main features of ezPaycheck payroll software include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



Realizing that many small businesses are still suffering in an economy that continues to lag, Halfpricesoft.com announces the new special promotion on ezPaycheck 2011 and 2012 bundle version. Small business owners who purchase ezPaycheck 2011 from halfpricesoft.com for the low price of $89 before Oct 15, 2011 can get the 2012 edition of ezPaycheck for just $1 more.



The economy is barely growing right now, however owning a business is still a dream shared by a lot of people. Starting and growing a small business is not easy. To streamline the payroll processing, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.



