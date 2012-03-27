Payroll Solution for Small Business EzPaycheck Provides More Controls

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Small business payroll software, ezPaycheck from halfpricesoft.com, simplifies and automates payroll taxes calculating, paycheck printing, reports generating and tax forms W2, W3, 940 & 941 filing. The newly released 2012 edition includes more options and flexibility to meet the needs of small businesses and non-profit organizations with unique payroll and reporting needs.



- EzPaycheck 2012 can support unlimited accounts with no extra charge, which make it a good choice for accountants and business owners with multiple companies.



- EzPaycheck 2012 also allows user to export employee and payroll data export easily and quickly. These new features make it easier to share employee and payroll information from ezPaycheck with ezW2, ezCheckPrinting and other accounting software.



- ezPaycheck 2012 also improve the tax tables update function, which allow users to load the latest federal and state tax tables in just a few clicks.



“Our customers asked for more options and controls and we gave it to them,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “The features we’ve added to this latest edition were requested directly by our already-satisfied customers. They like ezPaycheck’s easy-to-use simplicity and affordability, but some businesses and organizations have unique payroll needs that were not addressed in previous editions. Simplifying the financial tasks of small business owners is our number one goal, so when our customers speak up, we listen.”



New user can download this payroll software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and try it free for 30 days, with no registration, no obligation and totally risk free. ezPaycheck payroll software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need.



"We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Mark Ge, President and Founder of ezPaycheck. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005.



EzPaycheck payroll system is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Small business that wants to streamline the payroll processing can start the free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.