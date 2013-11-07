Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Payroll tax software developers at halfpricesoft.com want to offer customers a very unique opportunity in a bundle version of Ezpaycheck 2013 and 2014 for the low cost of only $99.00 . A total savings of $48.00! At this special price, new customers can complete the year’s payroll by utilizing the year to date feature as well as roll in the new year confidently that the software they have chosen is easy to use and less expensive than others on the market.



“Customers get a bonus deal with a unique combo offer in Ezpaycheck 2013 and 2014 tax season applications. By getting both at only $99.00, businesses can save time and money now and in the upcoming tax season.” said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



Payroll software developers are confident this easy-to-use paycheck software can speed up year-end payroll processing and help small businesses focus on core operations during the coming busy holiday season.



The new edition can also support multiple accounts and up to 500 employees with no extra charge. Business owners can relax in knowing that the software will enable them to process paychecks easily when they hire more employees or grow their businesses in a different state.



EzPaycheck payroll software includes the latest tax tables and tax forms. This paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special businesses, nonprofits and churches. Designed with simplicity in mind, the new improved user interface is easy-to-use and straightforward for users who do not know much about payroll and computer. Customers can now process payroll checks effortlessly and less expensively in house without an accountant in staff.



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Easily calculates differential pay



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Priced at $89, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To speed up year-end tax reporting for more businesses, halfpricesoft.com launched the special promition of ezPaycheck software. New customers can get payroll software 2013 at discount price of $59 or 2013 & 2014 bundle version at just $99.



Halfpricesoft.com welcome new customers to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp