PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of PaySign, Inc. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: PAYS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against PaySign, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PAYS stocks, concerns whether certain PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Paysign's internal control over financial reporting was not effective, that Paysign's information technology general controls were not effective, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



