Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Paytime, http://www.Paytime.com, announced today that Shawna Hardy has rejoined Paytime, a fast growing Payroll Processing Company located in Solon, Ohio. Shawna comes to Paytime with over 5 years experience in the payroll industry. Shawna left Paytime for a short time to further pursue her education. We are fortunate to have Shawna back at Paytime where she will use her experience and knowledge to provide quality service to her clients while developing new clients. While at Paytime, Shawna received her FPC, Fundamental Payroll Certificate.



Shawna joins Paytime as a Client Service Representative. Shawna comments “I am thrilled to be back with my Paytime family and be part of a company dedicated to quality customer service. I look forward to meeting with each and every one of my clients. I am ecstatic to work for a company that has been in business for 32 years and has a highly respected reputation in the payroll industry”.



Joetta Humphrey, Human Resource Manager said, “We are excited to have Shawna back at Paytime as an addition to our team. She is a perfect fit to our Paytime family. I am confident Shawna will play a key role in providing and implementing a high quality interaction with our clients”.



About Paytime

Paytime is a full service integrated payroll solutions provider. Paytime has been providing payroll services for over 30 years. We offer a range of payroll services including but not limited to; Paperless Payroll, Complete Tax Service, New Hire Reporting, Time and Attendance Integration and much more. Paytimes’ understanding and experience in the payroll industry is unparalleled. Please contact us at 1.440.349.2641 for more information.