PayU Now Enables Customers to Purchase Airtime and Electricity Online

Cape Town, South Aftrica -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Johannesburg, South Africa - In addition to using PayU to securely speed through checkout at some of South Africa’s leading online stores, this new service offering will greatly benefit consumers and is easy, safe and convenient.



It has traditionally always been a struggle to purchase electricity around the clock in South Africa. In addition to securely speeding through checkout at some of South Africa’s leading online retailers, PayU customers can now purchase electricity and airtime securely via any Internet enabled device such as a mobile, pc or tablet at any time.



“We are always looking for innovative ways to add customer value,” says Mark Chirnside, CEO of PayU. “Our ever-increasing product offering is testament to this philosophy which now includes being able to purchase electricity and airtime online. Before adding new services to our portfolio, we always ensure that they adhere to our criteria of being safe, convenient and easy.”



It is currently possible to buy pre-paid electricity from 52 providers, with more to follow. Consumers using PayU will also enjoy the added benefit of not being charged any additional fees when they purchase electricity or airtime via PayU. To view the list of supported providers/areas, visit https://www.payu.co.za/faqs/my-payu-wallet/#purchaseprepaidelectricityandairtime



About PayU and EasyMerchant

PayU is an online and mobile payments service provider. PayU Payment Solutions (Pty) Ltd (“PayU MEA”) enables and empowers businesses and individuals in the Middle East and Africa to safely transact and easily participate in e-commerce. With the launch of their innovative new service, EasyMerchant, PayU, has removed a significant barrier of entry for small to medium size enterprises (SMEs) who are keen to take advantage of the significant benefits of selling online. PayU’s vision is to be the most trusted payment gateway in the region for both merchants and consumers. For more information visit: https://www.payu.co.za/.